Sikkim's newly-appointed General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 17th Mountain Division (Black Cat Division), Major General M S Rathore, paid a courtesy visit to Governor Om Prakash Mathur, at Raj Bhavan on December 23.

Accompanied by his predecessor, Major General Amit Kabtiyal, the meeting focused on several key issues, including the progress of ongoing development projects and the security situation in Sikkim.

One of the primary topics of discussion was the Prerna Sthal, a memorial site being constructed in honour of the soldiers who lost their lives in the October 2023 Teesta flood.

The Governor and the GOCs reviewed the work progress of the site and discussed plans for its future development.

Mathur also highlighted the extraordinary contributions of Major General Sagat Singh during the 1967 India-China War at Nathula Pass, emphasizing his significant role in Sikkim's military history.

The Governor also took the opportunity to speak about the upcoming 50th foundation day celebrations of Sikkim. As the state prepares to mark this historic milestone, elaborate plans are in place for a grand celebration of its statehood.

Mathur expressed his gratitude to Major General Amit Kabtiyal for his dedicated service during his 18-month tenure in Sikkim, acknowledging his contributions to the security of the region. He also commended the Black Cat Division for organising the National Integration Tour, which fostered unity and patriotism among the people of Sikkim.