A 19-year-old labourer died after falling approximately 450 feet below the road edge at the Chungthang Lachen Road construction site.

The victim has been identified as Debashis Bauri, a resident of West Bengal.

The incident took place while Bauri was working at the site. According to eyewitnesses, Debashis slipped and fell approximately 450 feet below the road edge while working at the site.

A rescue team was immediately engaged, and after a prolonged rescue operation, the body was evacuated to Chungthang PHC, where the medical officer declared him "brought dead".

The incident has been registered as UD Case No. 02/2024, and an investigation is underway.

The construction site has been temporarily shut down pending further notice.