Two persons were killed on the morning of May 18 after the vehicle they were traveling in met with an accident along the NH 10 stretch of Sangkhola, near Singtam and plunged into Rani Khola.

The taxi was bringing tourists from Siliguri to Gangtok.

Amongst the deceased, one was the driver of the vehicle and another was a 72-year-old person from West Bengal. Their bodies were recovered from the river.

The deceased passenger was identified as Rabindranath Paul from Kolkata. The identity of the deceased driver is yet to be ascertained.

The other passengers – all residents of Kolkata – have been rescued with injuries and brought to Singtam hospital for treatment, as per the police.

More details are awaited as investigation is under way.