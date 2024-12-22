The 20th Elite and Youth Men's and Women's Sikkim State Boxing Championship began today with an opening ceremony in Namchi, marking a key event for the state's boxing community.

The championship, organised by the Namchi District Boxing Association (NDBA) in collaboration with the Sikkim Amateur Boxing Association (SABA), underscores the growing emphasis on sports and youth empowerment in Sikkim.

Raju Basnet Namchaybong, Minister of Education, Sports, and Youth Affairs, was the chief guest at the event. Other figures present included Satish Chandra Rai, MLA of 11-Namchi Singithang, Tashi Dorjee Tamang, Roma Tamang (Vice President and Nari Shakti Incharge), Sanjay Dilpali (SKM Spokesperson), and various leaders and convenors.

The championship, supported by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and former MLA Krishna Kumari Rai, offers a platform for young boxers to showcase their skills. Basnet, in his address, praised the event’s role in inspiring youth. "This championship not only fosters athleticism but also inspires our youth to pursue their dreams with discipline and determination," he said.