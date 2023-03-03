At least 21 senior leaders of the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) in the Himalayan state have resigned, inflicting the party a major blow.

Among those who left the SDF was Chandra M Subba, a former Sikkim MLA.

Apart from them, 20 other SDF members from the Yangthang constituency leaders, including Subba, also left the organisation.

Subba and the other 20 party leaders handed SDF leader and former Sikkim CM Pawan Chamling their letter of resignation.

Speaking over the same, Subba cited personal reasons for leaving the SDF in her resignation letter.

The former Legislator and 20 other politicians met Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang in Gangtok after leaving the SDF.

Following the meeting, speculations are rife that the leaders may join the SKM.