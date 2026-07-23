Sikkim: 22 bodies recovered from NHPC Teesta Stage VI tunnel, search for remaining victims underway

Rescue teams have recovered the bodies of 22 deceased individuals from the tunnel of the NHPC Teesta Stage VI Hydropower Project, with search and recovery operations continuing to locate the remaining victims.

The operation, involving multiple specialised agencies, continued late into the night under difficult conditions. Officials said rescue personnel worked relentlessly until midnight despite the challenging environment inside the tunnel.

At around 10 pm, a second rescue team from Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL), Asansol, reached the incident site and was immediately deployed to reinforce the ongoing operation. The additional team joined other specialised rescue units already engaged in the search efforts.

Authorities said the rescue mission remains in progress, with teams working in close coordination to recover the remaining victims. The operation is being carried out using specialised equipment and technical expertise suited for confined underground environments.

The Sikkim government, the district administration and all concerned agencies are closely monitoring the situation and coordinating rescue efforts. Officials said every possible support is being extended to the rescue personnel as well as to the families of those affected by the incident.

Rescue operations are expected to continue until all remaining victims are located and recovered.