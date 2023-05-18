In a tragic incident, a total of 26 people were injured in a bus accident reported from the Singbel area of Sikkim's Gangtok.

According to the reports, 23 students were among the injured people.

Sources also claimed that the condition of three people is quite serious.

Total 12 patients who are critical have been referred to STNM Hospital/CRH Tadong by Singtam District Hospital for further management and treatment.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.