Sikkim: 24 students receive highest state honour for scouting excellence

Twenty-four young scouts and guides from across Sikkim were awarded the state's most prestigious scouting honour during a ceremony at Raj Bhavan in Gangtok, marking their exceptional dedication to community service and national values.

Governor Om Prakash Mathur presented the Rajya Puruskar Awards to 20 guides and 4 scouts from various schools, recognising their outstanding commitment to the principles of discipline, patriotism, and service to others under the Bharat Scouts and Guides program.

The governor emphasised that the recognition represents more than individual achievement. "This is not just an award ceremony; it is a celebration of the spirit of selfless service and national pride," he told the gathering.

Mathur challenged the recipients to view their awards as stepping stones rather than destinations, urging them to pursue the President's Award - the movement's highest national recognition. He described the ceremony as marking "the beginning of a new chapter" in their scouting journey.

The governor connected the students' achievements to broader national aspirations, highlighting their role in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for Viksit Bharat @2047 - a fully developed India by the country's centenary of independence.

"The children here today are not just the future of India, they are the strength and hope of our country," Mathur said, positioning youth-led movements like the Bharat Scouts and Guides as essential drivers of national development.

The Rajya Puruskar Award represents one of the highest state-level honours in the scouting movement, recognising students who demonstrate exceptional leadership, community service, and adherence to scouting values.