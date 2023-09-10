The 25th State Open Table Tennis Championship 2023, organized by the Sikkim Table Tennis Association, concluded with great fanfare at the Indoor hall of Paljor Stadium. The four-day-long event saw 151 talented players from Sikkim, Kalimpong, and Darjeeling compete vigorously. The Sikkim Table Tennis Association, affiliated with the Table Tennis Federation of India, successfully showcased local and regional table tennis talents during the championship.

Sikkim Tourism Development Corporation Chairman Lukendra Rasaily, who also co-founded the Sikkim Table Tennis Association in 1988, graced the event as the chief guest. Rasaily commended the event's success and spoke about the association's humble beginnings. He encouraged the players to persevere and assured them of his support for the association's growth.

The championship featured intense competition in various categories, with hundreds of matches played during the four days. Lomden Bhutia, the General Secretary of the association, emphasized the significance of the event, stating, "Trophies and certificates will be provided to the players, and this event is a regular feature. This marks the 25th year of the championship, and the top-performing players will have the opportunity to participate in regional and national-level competitions, as this event is a ranking event."

Sikkim Table Tennis Association's Secretary, BB Subba, highlighted the importance of the ranking system, saying, "Players who excel in this championship will earn the chance to compete at the regional and national levels based on their rankings."

Trophies were awarded to promising players, including:

Ingla Lepcha

Diksha Sharma

Tsesang Dong

Pratik Sartak

Subnail Gurung

Reewa Vani



Additionally, special recognition in the form of "Best & Emerging Player" trophies were presented to Drishana Sharma and Joseph Pradhan, further encouraging the growth of table tennis in the region.