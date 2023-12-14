In the picturesque state of Sikkim, a winter wonderland scenario took an unexpected turn when heavy snowfall led to a significant number of tourists becoming stranded.

Due to sudden snowfall in the Sherathang, Thegu and Tsangu areas total of 261 tourist vehicles and 38 bikes are stuck on their way back to Gangtok.

Meanwhile, stranded tourists in total 980 (approx) have been evacuated to transit camp, 317 FD Regiment, 17th mile with the help of Army personnel and police personnel.

The J N Road, a vital link connecting Gangtok with popular destinations such as Tsomgo Lake and Nathula, was overwhelmed by the snow, leaving at least 900 tourists in a precarious situation.

These individuals found themselves caught between Changu and the 17th mile, unable to proceed due to the inclement weather.



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The Indian Army, along with local people, Sikkim Police, and GREF (General Reserve Engineer Force), stepped in to assist more than 800 of these tourists, showcasing a collaborative rescue effort.

The stranded included not only those on four wheels but also bikers, all of whom were caught off guard by the severity of the snowfall.

This event underscores the vulnerability of the region to sudden weather changes, particularly during the winter months from December to February, which are known for the heaviest snowfall. While Sikkim is a sought-after destination for those wishing to experience the snowy season, the same snow can lead to road blockages, posing risks for visitors.

Despite the challenges posed by the weather, Sikkim remains a popular winter destination, with its scenic beauty accessible through alternate routes like Dzongu-Shipgyer. Tourists are drawn to the state's winter charm, with places like Yumthang Valley, Gurudongmar Lake, Pelling, and Lachung offering breathtaking views and the opportunity to make 'Frosty the Snowman.'

However, this incident serves as a reminder of the importance of being prepared for the potential hazards that come with high-altitude travel in winter.

It also highlights the resilience and readiness of the local authorities and the Indian Army to ensure the safety and well-being of tourists during such unforeseen events.