Two persons have been arrested by Mangan police for attempting rape and sexually assaulting one 27 years old woman in the Pentok area in Mangan district at midnight on November 22.

As per the police report, the victim was returning from the neighbour's house after helping with the wedding ceremony late at night and one unknown person offered to drop her back at the house, as she was drunk, the said person took her to one secluded place near old Hospital Quarter at Pentok and sexually assaulted her.

The report further informed that there was another man at that place who also tried to sexually assault her, but somehow she managed to escape from him by biting his fingers and pulling his hair and came back to her house.



During the course of the investigation, the victim girl was medically examined at District Hospital Mangan.

A thorough search operation was carried out in and around Pentok Area where the victim was reportedly sexually assaulted by the unknown accused after intensified search, both the accused have been surrendered and the accused have been booked under section 376 IPC.