A grand ceremony marked the beginning of a three-day event celebrating the renovation and beautification of a Shiva Temple at Raj Bhavan, Sikkim. The event, inaugurated on July 13th, 2024, coincides with a cultural confluence program aimed at strengthening ties between Sikkim and the holy city of Kashi.

Leading the ceremony was Dr. Nagendra Pandey, Chairman of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust. The Governor of Sikkim, Shri Lakshman Prasad Acharya, and the First Lady, Smt Kumud Devi, served as the chief patrons of the event.

An esteemed group of scholars from Kashi, including professors and priests, traveled to Sikkim to participate in the rituals and festivities. The first day concluded with the proper execution of traditional rituals associated with the renovation, guided by the expertise of Guruji Shriman Divakar Pradhan of Gangtok.

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The three-day program promises a variety of religious activities, including Ganpati Puja, Kalash Puja, Havan, and a symposium on the development of the Sanskrit language. Scholars and educators are encouraged to participate in the symposium, which will be held on the concluding day, July 15th, 2024.

This confluence of cultural and religious events signifies a unique bond between Sikkim and Kashi. The renovated temple and the symposium aim to promote spiritual well-being and foster a deeper understanding of Sanskrit, an ancient language with deep roots in both regions.