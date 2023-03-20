In a major political development, 30 family members of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) party joined the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) party on Sunday. The joining took place in the presence of Shri Pawan Chamling, Hon’ble Party President at the SDF Party Head Office, Indira Bypass, Gangtok.

According to the former SKM members, their decision to leave the party was influenced by the recent behaviour of the SKM party during the Sikkim Bachao Abhiyan on 17th March 2023. They alleged that the SKM members created disturbances during the Helmet Rally and all programs of SDF in an undemocratic fashion. The members who joined SDF expressed their dissatisfaction with the SKM party's undemocratic behaviour and stated that it had caused great unrest among the people of Yangang.

Additionally, the members cited the failure of the SKM party to fulfill any of their pre-election promises as another reason for leaving the party. They also expressed their dissatisfaction with the step-motherly treatment of the SKM government towards the victims of the Pathing landslide. They stated that the land allotment given to the landslide victims was originally allotted during the SDF government. The SKM government simply distributed the allotment given by the SDF government.

The SDF party welcomed the new members from Yangang and looked forward to working with them to save Sikkim and Sikkim's democracy. The joining of the 30 families is expected to give a boost to the SDF party's prospects in the region.

The SDF party president, Pawan Chamling, expressed his pleasure at the development and stated that it was a clear indication of the people's faith in the SDF party.