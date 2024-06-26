A 34-year-old woman's body was found in a drain near Paljor Stadium in Gangtok, Sikkim on June 26. Initial findings suggest that the woman, identified as having pre-existing liver conditions, may have accidentally fallen into the drain the previous night.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, classifying it as an unnatural death. Forensic examinations have indicated the presence of water in her body, suggesting possible suffocation as the cause of death. It was also reported that the deceased had pre-existing liver conditions.

The family of the deceased has expressed concerns about foul play, particularly involving the woman's husband. Despite these allegations, police have not found substantial evidence to support such claims. There were no previous reports of domestic violence filed by the deceased against her husband.

Police officials continue to conduct inquiries to establish the precise circumstances surrounding the tragic incident. Further updates are awaited as the investigation progresses to uncover the truth behind the woman's untimely death.