The 36th Battalion of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Gyalshing, in collaboration with the Horticulture Department, Gyalshing organized a one-day workshop on beekeeping to promote sustainable beekeeping practices and enhancing knowledge among the personnel.

The workshop was graced by the presence of Ajeet Mohan, Commandant of the 36th Battalion. His support and encouragement highlighted the importance of such initiatives for the welfare and skill development of the personnel.

The beekeeping class was conducted by Sushil Chandra Chhetry, an experienced Beekeeping Instructor from the Horticulture Department, who shared valuable insights and practical knowledge on various aspects of beekeeping, including the management of bee colonies, honey extraction techniques, and the benefits of beekeeping for both personal and community development.

15 personnel from the 36th Battalion attended the workshop. The participants engaged actively in the session, gaining a deeper understanding of beekeeping practices with new skills and also promoting ecological balance.