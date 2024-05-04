The Reliance Foundation Young Champs (RFYC) selected four young footballers from Sikkim for a full scholarship at the RFYC academy, the nation’s first and only 5-Star rated residential academy under the ‘Academy Accreditation Programme' of the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

The academy selected 54 champions from across the country for their scholarship out of which four individuals - Prabhat, Ishan, Soham and Dipankar are from Sikkim.

They were first shortlisted during the trials which were held on December 18 and 19, 2023, at Bhaichung Stadium in Namchi and TNA Ground.

The selection trials were overseen by the RFYC Head of Scouting, Stephen Charles, accompanied by Regional Scout Rohan Raj Pradhan and volunteer coaches Gyalon Lepcha, Kesang Bhutia, and Sovnir Pradhan, according to a press release from Sikkim Football Association informs.

Currently, the academy holds a 3 Star rating under the Federation's new accreditation system and has also been awarded a 2 Star rating by the Asian Football Confederation under its ‘Elite Youth Scheme’, giving the academy recognition on a continental level.

The Reliance Foundation Young Champs Academy, based in Mumbai, was launched in May 2015 with the vision of identifying talented young footballers and providing them an environment of excellence to unlock their potential both on and off the pitch. RFYC currently hosts 88 children from around the country playing across five age groups (U14, U15, U16, U17, and Under 19).