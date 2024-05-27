The Department of Fisheries, Government of Sikkim, successfully conducted a comprehensive cleanliness drive at Menmoitso Lake and its surrounding areas, coupled with the ranching of 40,000 nos of Brown Trout fingerlings at Menmoitso and Hangu Lake on 27th May 2024. This significant event aimed to enhance the Brown Trout fish population, promote sustainable fishing practices, and maintain the ecological balance of these vital water bodies.

The event garnered support from the local community, with notable participation from representatives of the Anglers Association of Sikkim and the local panchayat, Ms. Tshering Sherpa. Their involvement underscored the collaborative spirit necessary for the successful implementation of such initiatives.

K K Shrestha, emphasized the importance of maintaining the cleanliness and ecological balance of Sikkim's water bodies. He highlighted the Department's ongoing commitment to enhancing the fisheries resources in the state, which are crucial for both the environment and the local economy.

The cleanliness drive involved extensive efforts to remove litter and waste from the lakes and surrounding areas, ensuring a pristine environment for both aquatic life and visitors. Following the cleanliness drive, the team proceeded with the ranching of Brown Trout fingerlings into Menmoitso and Hangu Lake. This initiative is expected to bolster the fish population, contributing to biodiversity and offering better opportunities for sustainable fishing activities.

The program aimed not only to improve fish stocks but also to raise awareness about the significance of environmental conservation and responsible fishing practices among the local populace. It aligns with the Government of Sikkim's broader objectives of promoting ecological sustainability and enhancing natural resources for future generations.

The Department of Fisheries extends its gratitude to all participants and stakeholders for their invaluable contributions to this successful event. Their collective efforts are pivotal in ensuring the sustainable management of Sikkim's aquatic ecosystems.