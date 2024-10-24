Key SDF leaders, including former election candidate Bimal Rai, resigned en masse from the Sikkim Democratic Front on October 24, dealing a major setback to the party ahead of the November 13 by-election.

The resignations from the Namchi-Singithang constituency have left the party scrambling just weeks before voters head to the polls. Rai, who represented SDF in the previous general election, leads the group of departing officials.

Their resignation letter to the party president highlighted a shift in political direction rather than internal conflicts. They stated, "The decision comes after careful consideration and reflection on our personal and political paths. While we part ways with the party, we want to express our profound gratitude for the opportunities and experiences we've gained as a part of SDF."

They added that they felt "deeply honoured to contribute to the party's mission" and greatly appreciated the "support and camaraderie" from their fellow members, leaders, and supporters.

Furthermore, the letter emphasised, "Our decision to resign is not made out of disagreement, but rather to pursue a different course that we believe aligns better with our current goals and values."

The mass departure creates a leadership vacuum within SDF's local organisation, potentially impacting their campaign strategy for the upcoming by-election.