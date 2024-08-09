An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.4 jolted Sikkim early morning, on August 9. The tremors were felt around 6:57 am.

The National Center for Seismology reported that the earthquake occurred at 27.22N, 88.33E of magnitude 4.4 and at a depth of 10 km.

The epicenter of the earthquake was at a distance of approximately 29 km from Tadong. It has been stated that tremors may have been felt across the entire state.

There were no reports of casualties or damage to infrastructure.

Earlier, a mild earthquake with a magnitude of 3.2 struck the Karbi Anglong region in Assam on Wednesday (June 26) night. The tremor occurred at 9:54 pm.

According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake originated at a depth of 25 kilometers beneath the surface.