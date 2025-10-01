Sikkim: 65th Raising Day of Project Swastik celebrated in Gangtok

Project Swastik of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) celebrated its 65th Raising Day on October 1, 2025, marking over six decades of dedicated service, resilience, and engineering excellence in one of India’s most challenging operational environments.

Raised in 1960, Project Swastik has been instrumental in connecting the remote valleys and forward areas of Sikkim with the national mainstream, while supporting the operational requirements of the Armed Forces. Over 65 years, the Project has constructed and maintained 1,412 km of roads and more than 80 major bridges across high-altitude terrain prone to glacial lake outburst floods, cloudbursts, and frequent flooding of the Teesta River. In the last decade alone, it has completed over 350 km of roads, 26 bridges, and one tunnel, strengthening both strategic and developmental infrastructure in the state.

The Raising Day celebrations began with a wreath-laying ceremony at the Swastik Memorial to honour personnel who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. The occasion featured Sainik Sammelan, Barakhana, cultural programmes, the inauguration of the renovated Regimental Canteen, and a Swastik Mela, fostering unity and camaraderie among personnel and their families.

Project Swastik also launched welfare initiatives for Casual Paid Labourers (CPLs), including improved habitats, enhanced protective clothing, insulated shelters, sanitation facilities, and health camps.

Looking ahead, the Project has ambitious infrastructure plans worth ₹1,152.66 Crores for the coming year, including construction of the Western Sikkim Highway, NH-310A, and NH-310AG. These projects aim to enhance connectivity to North Sikkim and support swift mobilization of the Armed Forces. Upcoming initiatives will also feature modern tunnels and bridges, incorporating sustainable technologies such as geotextiles, advanced surfacing techniques, slope stabilization, and avalanche mitigation measures.

As Project Swastik enters its 66th year, it continues to stand as a symbol of professional excellence, not only bolstering the operational preparedness of the Armed Forces but also uplifting the lives of local communities. Its roads and bridges remain lifelines that connect people, foster development, and safeguard national security.