The Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Sikkim, officially launched the Special Summary Revision on October 17, marking the beginning of an important exercise in electoral democracy. The event held in the Conference hall of Balwakhani, Gangtok, was graced by Chief Electoral Officer D. Anandan, IAS, and various political party representatives.

The primary focus of the event was the presentation of the Draft Electoral Roll as of October 17, 2023, which boasts a total of 4,58,406 electors, divided into 2,30,615 males, 2,27,790 females, and one transgender voter.

What stands out is the remarkable surge in youth participation, with 6,861 new voters aged 18-19 years enrolling during the continuous revision from January 5, 2023, to October 1, 2023. This surge, coupled with the participation of 1,993 service voters, results in a net increase of 15,652 voters due to enrolment and migration. Notably, 7,796 voters were removed during this process, achieving an overall increase of 1.74% over the Final Electoral Roll published on January 5, 2023.

During his speech, CEO D. Anandan appealed to all Sikkim voters to ensure their names are listed in the Electoral Roll, urging those eligible to do so to take advantage of this opportunity. The CEO also stated the critical role of every voter in the democratic process.

For enhanced oversight and transparency, the Election Commission of India has appointed three Roll Observers: Roshni Rai, Special Secretary in the UDD, Annapurna Alley, Special Secretary in the Agriculture Department and Suman Gurung, Special Secretary in the Women & Child Development Department. These Roll Observers were honored by CEO D. Anandan for their dedication to ensuring a fair and transparent electoral process.

During the event, the Vice-Chancellor of SRM University presented the KAP Survey Report to the CEO, Sikkim, contributing to the state's ongoing efforts to understand voter behavior and engagement.

The launch program saw the attendance of representatives from political parties, Bikram Bhattarai, the Election Icon for People with Disabilities (PwD) for the State, members of the State Steering Committee for Accessible Elections, State SVEEP Core Committee members, and Booth Level Officers from surrounding Assembly Constituencies.