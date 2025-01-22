An incident of sexual assault involving a 7-year-old girl took place in Rangpo, Sikkim. The accused, identified as Pankaj Kumar, a 21-year-old operator at the Goliground Fair was apprehended in the case.



According to a call book intimation received from Dr. R L, the Medical Officer on duty at Rangpo Primary Health Centre (PHC), the minor victim was brought to the hospital at 2:33 PM by her mother. The child recounted that an unknown man had entered their home in G, Rangpo, around 1:00 PM. He allegedly lured her to a nearby location in Rangpo, where he committed the assault.



The child said that the man touched her inappropriately and attempted further assault. Her screams alerted her elder sister and a passerby, who rushed to her aid. The accused fled the scene before he could be confronted. The child narrated the ordeal to her family, leading them to seek immediate medical assistance at Rangpo PHC.



Based on the victim’s account and her sister’s identification of the accused, local police traced and arrested Pankaj Kumar. A resident of Nirpur in Bihar’s Nalanda district, Kumar had been working as a ferris wheel operator at the Goliground Fair in Rangpo.



The police have registered an FIR under Sections 5(m) and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.