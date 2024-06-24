In a tragic incident on June 21, 2024, Gorey Rai, aged 70, lost his life while attempting to repair a faulty electrical connection near his residence in Upper Rabikhola district.

Despite warnings from family and villagers, Rai undertook the repair work himself, leading to a fatal accident.

The incident, which occurred around 1400 hours on June 21, unfolded when Rai fell from an electric pole while trying to rectify a temporary electrical setup he had arranged for his kutcha house.

Rai's son, Milan Kumar Rai, 44, reported the incident later that evening, stating that his father had been alone with his granddaughter, Supriya Rai, 12, at the time of the accident.

According to preliminary investigations, Rai had ignored the poor condition of the connection following rainfall the previous night. Without notifying the Power Department, he attempted repairs using a cutting plier.

Tragically, his granddaughter discovered him lying near the pole and raised an alarm, prompting immediate attention from family members and neighbors.

Despite efforts to save him, Rai was pronounced dead at the scene. It was revealed that Rai, known for his independent nature, often took such repair tasks upon himself, disregarding advice against doing so.

Authorities conducted an inquest into Rai's death and seized the cutting plier found at the scene. The body was subsequently transferred to District Hospital Namchi for a medico-legal autopsy.

As of now, investigators have found no evidence suggesting foul play or suspicious circumstances surrounding Rai's death. The case remains under investigation to determine further details surrounding the tragic incident.