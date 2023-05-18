Eight candidates who were found cheating in the Sikkim Public Service Commission (SPSC) Preliminary examinations have been debarred from appearing in the SPSC mains examination. The decision comes after concerns were raised regarding malpractices in the SPSC exams, leading to an investigation and subsequent action.

The issue was brought to light when BJP MLA D.R. Thapa and SDF President Pawan Kumar Chamling discussed the matter and raised questions about the integrity of the SPSC Prelims examination in the state assembly. Their efforts led to a thorough investigation into the alleged malpractices, resulting in the identification of eight candidates who were found to have cheated during the exams.

Addressing the issue, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang confirmed that the eight candidates were caught cheating in the exams, leading to their disqualification from appearing in the SPSC mains examination.

In the state assembly, during the session, a question was raised regarding the status of the fact-finding committee formed by the government to investigate the SPSC Examination held in January 2023. In response, it was revealed that the report of the High-Powered Committee, led by Additional Chief Secretary R. Telang, has been submitted to the government. As a result, the Sikkim Public Service Commission has taken measures to ensure equal opportunities for all aspiring candidates and to avoid further delays. A notice has been issued allowing all candidates who appeared for both sessions of the examination to proceed with the Mains Examination.

According to a report from the Government, the total number of registered candidates, stands at 9,376. Out of these, 7,439 candidates were present for Paper-I, with 1,937 candidates absent. Similarly, for Paper-II, 7,387 candidates were present, while 1,989 candidates were absent.