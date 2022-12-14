Sikkim Police in collaboration with Mizoram Police arrested one rape accused from Sikkim who has been missing after committing the crime.

The apprehended person have been identified as 26 years old Chaturbhuj Rajput who hails from Madhya Pradesh. A case under POCSO Act was registered against the accused in Namchi Police Station in Sikkim.

The search for the accused began soon after the crime was reported in Namchi Police Station. Although, the Namchi Police made multiple efforts to nab the accused but he went hiding and was absconding ever since. The accused was constantly kept under technical surveillance.

“After months of effort, he was finally traced in Mizoam. A team of Police from Namchi PS with the help of Mizoram Police conducted a raid in Mizoram and nabbed the accused.We take this opportunity to congratulate the team led by PI Dawa Lhamu Pakhrin, SHO/Namchi PS for nabbing the accused. We would also like to thank the Mizoram Police for extending the necessary assistance to us.We would also like to thank DGP/Sikkim Shri. A. Sudhakar Rao, IPS for extending necessary support for this inter-state operation.”, said Sikkim Police Official.



“POCSO Act is a stringent legislation and the Namchi District Police is committed to fighting the menace of child sexual abuse. Non- Reporting of crime against children is also an offence, and so we appeal to citizens to come forward and report such crimes and help us in fighting crimes against children.”, added the police official.