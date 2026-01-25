Sikkim absent from Padma awards 2026 list, but earns national recognition in disaster management

Sikkim found no mention in the Padma Awards list for 2026, announced on the eve of Republic Day, marking a rare absence for the Himalayan state in one of India’s highest civilian honours.

The Union government named 131 recipients this year for the Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri, recognising contributions across fields such as art, sports, public service and social work. According to the official list, none of the awardees are from Sikkim.

The omission has drawn attention locally, particularly because the state has a record of representation in the Padma honours. Just last year, folk dancer Naren Gurung and bamboo craftsman Jordan Lepcha received the Padma Shri for their work in preserving traditional culture and crafts. Overall, Sikkim has produced 18 Padma Shri and two Padma Bhushan awardees so far, though it is yet to receive a Padma Vibhushan.

The contrast is sharper this year as neighbouring northeastern states such as Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh featured multiple times on the honours list, highlighting Sikkim’s absence despite its cultural and social contributions.

Even as it missed out on the Padma Awards, the state secured national recognition in another critical area. The Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority was awarded the Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar 2026 in the institutional category for its work in disaster preparedness and response, particularly during landslides and floods.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang congratulated the authority, describing the award as a proud moment and a reminder of the importance of sustained investment in disaster resilience in a region vulnerable to natural calamities.