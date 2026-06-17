Sikkim achieves 100% distribution of enumeration forms for electoral roll revision

Sikkim has achieved 100 per cent distribution of Enumeration Forms (EFs) to eligible voters under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Raj Singh Yadav said on Wednesday, June 17.

Addressing reporters in Gangtok, Yadav said the State had completed the distribution process well ahead of the prescribed deadline and urged electors to submit the duly filled forms within the stipulated time.

He clarified that distribution of forms alone does not guarantee inclusion in the draft electoral roll. Eligible voters must submit the completed EFs to their respective Booth Level Officers (BLOs) on or before June 28 for their names to be considered during the revision process.

Yadav warned that electors who fail to submit the forms by the deadline would not be included in the draft electoral roll, as no submissions would be accepted thereafter.

According to the CEO, once the forms are submitted, BLOs will record their receipt through the BLO App, after which the documents will be digitised and processed. He appealed to voters to cooperate with election officials and complete the process within the prescribed timeline.

Responding to complaints regarding BLOs not visiting certain voters, Yadav said BLOs are authorised to operate only within their designated polling areas and voter addresses. In cases where electors are residing at locations different from those recorded in the electoral roll, it is their responsibility to contact the concerned BLO and submit the form in their registered constituency.

The CEO also addressed concerns relating to the floating population, reiterating that voters must coordinate with BLOs in their respective constituencies to obtain and submit the required forms.

While expressing satisfaction over the completion of the distribution process, Yadav voiced concern over the relatively slow pace of digitisation in several districts.

District-wise digitisation of forms currently stands at 48 per cent in Mangan, 38 per cent in Gangtok, 37 per cent in Namchi, 35 per cent in Gyalshing, 34 per cent in Soreng and 31 per cent in Pakyong, the lowest among all districts.

The election authorities have urged voters to ensure timely submission of forms to facilitate the preparation of an accurate draft electoral roll.