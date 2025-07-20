Sikkim achieves milestone with PCR-based diagnosis of lumpy skin disease, African swine fever

The State Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (SADDL) under the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department, Sikkim Government, successfully initiated Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)-based diagnosis for Lumpy Skin Disease Virus (LSDV) and African Swine Fever Virus (ASFV) — a first-of-its-kind breakthrough in the state.

Following long and rigorous trials, the laboratory has now standardized the PCR conditions necessary to detect these economically significant diseases.

The standardization process strictly adhered to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal, and the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH).

Lumpy Skin Disease, a viral infection in cattle, yak, and buffaloes, leads to skin nodules, fever, reduced milk production, and sometimes infertility or death. With a morbidity rate of 10-20% and mortality rate of 1-5%, the disease poses a significant threat to livestock productivity.

Similarly, African Swine Fever—a highly contagious disease in pigs—can lead to mortality rates up to 100%. The virus is notably resilient in the environment, making its control a global challenge. Human activities, such as trade and movement without adequate biosecurity, contribute to its spread.

Acknowledging the rising incidence of both diseases in the state’s cattle and pig populations, the department prioritized early, state-level detection to mitigate further economic losses for farmers.

SOPs aligned with the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD), Government of India, are already in place and being strictly followed in the field.