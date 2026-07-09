Sikkim activist urges government to correct X's display of Gangtok as 'Xinjiang'

Sikkim-based social activist Muk Hang Limboo has appealed to the Home Department of the Government of Sikkim to urgently intervene over an apparent geolocation anomaly on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), where Gangtok is allegedly displayed as "Gangtok, Xinjiang" instead of "Gangtok, Sikkim, India" while selecting a location for posts.

In a press release issued on July 9, Limboo said documentary evidence accompanying his representation indicates that while other locations in Sikkim, including Gyalshing, Namchi, Rangpo, Singtam, Mangan and Singhik are correctly identified as being in India, only Gangtok is shown as "Gangtok, Xinjiang."

Calling the issue one of significant public importance, Limboo said Gangtok, as the capital of Sikkim and an integral part of the Republic of India, should be accurately represented across global digital platforms. He cautioned that any incorrect digital representation could mislead users, create confusion regarding India's territorial integrity and adversely affect the digital identity of both Sikkim and the country.

While noting that the cause of the apparent anomaly has not yet been established, the activist urged the Home Department to examine the matter and coordinate with the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and X to ascertain the reason behind the incorrect location display and ensure it is corrected to "Gangtok, Sikkim, India."

Limboo also requested the state government to examine whether similar discrepancies exist across other digital platforms and take appropriate steps to safeguard the accurate digital representation of Sikkim.

He further stated that a separate representation, supported by the same documentary evidence, has been submitted to the Prime Minister of India, seeking intervention to address the issue in the interest of protecting the correct digital identity of Sikkim and upholding India's sovereignty.