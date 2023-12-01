In a significant development for Sikkim's political landscape, as per high level party source, renowned political and social activists, Passang Sherpa and Sonam Gyatso Sherpa, have announced their decision to join the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF).

he decision was finalized during a crucial meeting held earlier today with SDF Chief Pawan Chamling.

SDF Chief Pawan Chamling, took to Facebook to share details of a productive meeting held in Gangtok.

Chamling revealed that he engaged in a fruitful conversation with Mr. Passang Gyali Sherpa and Mr. Sonam Sherpa stating their shared commitment to addressing various issues affecting the welfare of the people of Sikkim.