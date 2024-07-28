Animal rights activists in Sikkim have launched a petition calling for stronger stray animal protection laws following the shooting death of a dog in Gangtok on July 19.

The incident occurred on Kazi Road, where a 3-4-year-old stray dog was found shot and hastily buried. An anonymous tip led to the discovery, prompting authorities to exhume the body and conduct a medical examination at a local polyclinic. The examination confirmed the dog had been shot in the chest.

Rebina Rai, a member of People For Animals (PFA) Sikkim, registered a case at Sadar Thana after initial reluctance from locals to come forward. Animal activist Sagar Singh brought media attention to the issue.

PFA Sikkim, chaired by Maneka Gandhi, has been in direct contact with Tenzing Loden Lepcha, Superintendent of Police in Gangtok, who assured a thorough investigation.

The incident has sparked outrage among animal welfare advocates, who are now calling on Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang to introduce legislation protecting stray animals.