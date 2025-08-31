Sikkim’s Shyama Shree Sherpa makes history with role in iconic Nepali film Maitighar

Sikkim actress and model Shyama Shree Sherpa has created history by earning a place in the legendary Nepali film Maitighar. Her achievement is being hailed as a proud moment not only for Sikkim as she is the second Indian actress after Mala Sinha to have ever featured in this iconic production before.

Maitighar, released 59 years ago, holds a special place in the history of Nepali cinema. Widely regarded as one of the biggest hits of its time, the film continues to be remembered as a timeless classic that left an indelible mark on audiences. Its songs, story and performances remain cherished even decades after its release.

The revival of one of the film’s most memorable songs has now brought Sherpa into the fold, giving her the unique opportunity to be part of a cinematic legacy deeply rooted in Nepal’s cultural heritage.

Speaking exclusively to Sikkim Review, Shyama Shree Sherpa, originally from Singtam, expressed her happiness and emotions. “It’s a dream come true for me and for any artist to be starring in such a timeless classic song after 59 years,” she said.

The achievement is being widely covered in Nepal, where the movie enjoys iconic status. Local media in Nepal are highlighting how the film, after nearly six decades, still manages to inspire audiences and artists alike. With Sherpa’s involvement, the story of Maitighar has now crossed borders and added a new chapter linking Sikkim, India and Nepal together through cinema and culture.

For Sikkim, this moment carries deep significance. The state, which has always nurtured a strong cultural bond with Nepal, feels proud to see one of its daughters shine in a film that has such historical and emotional importance. Many in Sikkim believe Sherpa’s feat will inspire more youngsters to dream big and take Sikkimese talent to international platforms.

Shyama Shree Sherpa has worked hard to build her career. She completed her education at Shri Shikshayatan College under Calcutta University, where she earned a B.A. (Hons) degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. While she now resides in Mumbai, Maharashtra, her roots remain deeply tied to Singtam in Sikkim. Her journey from the hills of Sikkim to the film industry is a story of perseverance and ambition, proving that dedication can open doors to even the most unexpected opportunities.

Her entry into Maitighar is not only a personal success but also a symbolic achievement for the entire Sikkimese community. At a time when regional representation in cinema is still growing, having a Sikkimese actress feature in such a legendary film sends out a strong message of inclusion and recognition. It shows that talent from small states like Sikkim can make a mark on big platforms, whether national or international.

Nepali cinema has always had close cultural ties with Sikkim, given the shared language, traditions, and heritage. The revival of Maitighar with a Sikkimese face adds a deeper connection, strengthening the bonds between the two regions.

In a time when the entertainment industry is rapidly changing, Sherpa’s achievement stands as an inspiring story. It reminds us that classics never lose their charm, and opportunities can come when one least expects them. For Shyama Shree Sherpa, this moment will always remain one of the brightest highlights of her career and for Sikkim, it will be remembered as a milestone in its cultural journey.