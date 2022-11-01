Additional Director General Border Roads (ADGBR) East, PKH Singh, VSM who is on his visit to inspect the BRO Project Swastik, also inspected and took a review of the progress of ongoing infrastructure works in the State of Sikkim and North Bengal.

During his visit to the State of Sikkim, the ADG BR (E) along with CE (Swastik) interacted with Governor Ganga Prasad on November 1, 2022.

PKH Singh apprised the Governor about the infrastructure works being undertaken in the State of Sikkim by BRO.

The ADG BR (E) along with CE (Swastik) also interacted with Samdup Lepcha, Hon’ble Minister of Roads & Bridges, Karma Loday Bhutia, Minister of Forests and VB Pathak, IAS, Chief Secretary, Govt of Sikkim.

The ADG BR (E) also discussed the present progress and future plans for infrastructure development in Border areas of Sikkim by BRO, including the development of roads under the Bharatmala Pariyojna.

The Governor and both the Ministers appreciated the efforts of BRO and lauded Project Swastik for ensuring continuous connectivity in the State of Sikkim during this monsoon season, which saw unprecedented rains leading to numerous road blockages in the State.

They expressed their solidarity with the BRO and confirmed all support to Project Swastik.

In turn, PKH Singh assured the Ministers and Chief Secretary of complete assistance to the State in infrastructure development of high quality in the State by BRO.