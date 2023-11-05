In a convention held at Chintan Bhawan, the Sikkim Bhutia Lepcha Apex Committee (SIBLAC) sent a stern message to the ruling government warning them to meet their demands or face consequences in the upcoming 2024 elections. Tseten Tashi Bhutia while addressing the BL convention said there is still time to address our issues or we know whom to support in the upcoming 2024 elections, SIBLAC warns government.



The convention, attended by a diverse group of participants, including former Bhutia Lepcha (BL) ministers, civil society members, and representatives of various BL organizations, featured strong statements and a call to action.

Tseten Tashi Bhutia, Convenor of SIBLAC, addressed the gathering and expressed the committee's unwavering determination. "We don't want anything," Bhutia declared. "We also know our leaders, or rather our representatives, are busy making money. But what they have forgotten is that our BL rights have been curtailed in many ways, and we will not tolerate this as it concerns the future of Sikkim. Our sole concern is safeguarding our rights, which are enshrined in Article 371 F, and we won't allow anyone to compromise that."

The SIBLAC convention witnessed an array of high-profile attendees, including Prince Jigme Wangchuk, Rajya Sabha MP Hissey Lachungpa, former Indian footballer Bhaichung Bhutia and Minister Karma Loday Bhutia.

One of the major concerns raised during the convention is the fact that around 95 percent of Residential Certificate holders in Sikkim are non-Indian, as per government reports. This situation poses a substantial challenge given Sikkim's border-sensitive status. Tseten Tashi Bhutia, the Convenor of SIBLAC highlighted this alarming statistic during his address to the convention underlining the importance of considering these demographic changes when determining seat allocations and political representation.