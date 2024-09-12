The Sikkim government has clarified wage disbursement rules for over 22,000 temporary employees working in various state departments.

A circular from the Department of Personnel outlines when wages should be released, addressing confusion caused by the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during the General Elections.

The circular states that employees who started work before the MCC was enforced, and have been attending regularly, will receive wages from their actual joining date, based on verification from their department supervisors.

For those who submitted their joining reports after the MCC came into effect, wages will only be provided from the date they physically began working at their posts, with similar verification required.