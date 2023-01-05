Sikkim has a total of 4,50,550 voters with the latest revision which saw a fresh enrolment of 6469 voters as well as deletion of 5764 voters.

Now with this, the total number of electors in the Final Electoral Roll as on January 3 after final publication stands at 4,50,550 with Male: 2,27,406 and Female: 2,23,144.

The Final Electoral Roll reflects a 0.16% net increase in the number of voters as compared to the Draft ER that was published on November 9, 2022.

This Revision saw a fresh enrolment of 6469 voters as well as the deletion of 5764 voters. The fresh enrollment includes 2977 new voters in the age group of 18-19.

Further, 367 PWDs were also marked in the Electoral Roll during this revision. The number of service voters of Sikkim stands at 1996 in the Final roll.

It was informed today(January 5) in a press conference organized by The Election Commission of India conducts Special Summary Revision every year for updation and purification of the Electoral Roll. This year the pre-revision activities started on the 4th of August and the actual revision commenced from 09.11.2022 to 08.12.2022.

The final publication of Electoral Roll w.r.t 1.1.2023 as the qualifying date was released today by Pema Lhaden Lama, SCS, Additional Chief Electoral Officer, Sikkim in the presence of representatives from recognized and registered unrecognised political parties of the State.

As per the new guidelines of the Election Commission of India, the EPIC cards (Voter Card) will be delivered through Speed Post only. Newly registered electors can also download their e-EPICS using the Voter Helpline App if they have provided a unique mobile number during registration.