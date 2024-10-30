Aditya Golay Tamang, the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) candidate, has received his official certification as the MLA of Soreng-Chakung, marking a victory he says paves the way for more historic wins for SKM.

Addressing the media, Golay countered opposition claims of electoral improprieties and reaffirmed SKM’s commitment to a transparent and impactful governance strategy.

Expressing deep appreciation for his party’s support, Golay credited his nomination to the strong backing of local SKM supporters and party president. “It is a privilege to represent the people of Soreng-Chakung. I owe this position to their trust and the collective push for my candidacy,” he said. Addressing recent criticisms from opposition candidate Prem Bahadur Bhandari, Golay dismissed these as personal remarks and expressed openness to future cooperation for the region’s development.

Regarding allegations of electoral misconduct, Golay firmly denied any wrongdoing, directing critics to the Assistant Returning Officer (ARO) for verification. “Those claims lack merit, as confirmed on technical grounds,” Golay stated, emphasizing that the SKM stands by the integrity of the electoral process.

Golay highlighted SKM’s renewed ambition to secure all 32 seats across Sikkim in the forthcoming elections, an objective the party narrowly missed in the previous cycle. “We are committed to exceeding past achievements and ensuring every community benefit reaches the public smoothly and efficiently,” he declared.

The MLA also outlined plans to prioritize youth-centric policies within Soreng-Chakung, advocating for greater involvement of the younger generation in shaping policy. “The needs of our youth evolve constantly, and I intend to engage them directly in our initiatives to ensure their voices are integral to our work,” he remarked.

Reflecting on SKM’s achievements, Golay noted the ongoing challenge of enhancing public service systems and announced plans to establish dedicated boards for health, advisory services, and other critical areas. “A systematic approach to our progress over the past five years is essential. Through structured public service boards, we can achieve this,” he said.



Additionally, Satish Chandra Rai, the candidate of Sikkim Krantikari Morcha from 11-Namchi-Singhithang Assembly Constituency, was also presented the Certificate of Election by Anupa Tamling, the Returning Officer and District Election Officer Namchi for the bye-election 2024, today.

Also read: Sikkim: Aditya Golay poised for victory in Soreng-Chakung constituency with no opposition