The Sikkim administration evacuated 1225 tourists on the second day of evacuation efforts, from Lachung and surrounding regions in Sikkim.

The evacuation process commenced around 8 am, on June 19, according to ADM Mangan. 1225 tourists reached Mangan.

Under the directives of District Magistrate, Hem Kumar Chettri, ADM Mangan Vishu Lama, SP Mangan Sonam Detchu Bhutia, BDO Mangan Kailash Thapa, along with officials from all line departments as well as Border Roads Organisation (BRO), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), local panchayats and volunteers continued with their efforts and coordination to help tourists cross over slides with safety and caution.

With vehicles provided by Motor Vehicle Division under Transport department, the tourists were able to cover distance in cars where it was traversable.

Meanwhile, the rescued tourists expressed their gratitude to the state government, the administration, BRO, NDRF, SDRF and the locals for taking care of them and bringing them to safety.

Evacuation by air will be possible only if the weather permits, for which 6 MI helicopters are on standby at Bagdogra.

The district administration remains vigilant and prepared to tackle any challenges that may arise.

The Trishakti Corps has been actively involved in the evacuation of over 1,200 tourists stranded in North Sikkim since June 12 and 13.

The evacuation process began on June 17, with troops providing significant assistance to the civil administration’s relief operations. Due to numerous landslides, tourists are being transported on foot and by vehicle wherever possible.