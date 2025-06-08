The Food & Civil Supplies Department of Sikkim's Mangan district has initiated the advance distribution of rice to beneficiaries under the Public Distribution System (PDS) in Lachen. The move aims to ensure food security for high-altitude and remote areas ahead of the monsoon season.

This follows a directive from the Ministry of Food & Public Distribution, Government of India, instructing all state departments to lift and distribute a three-month advance allocation of rice by June 30, 2025.

A dedicated team of five officials, led by Palden N. Lachungpa, District Civil Supplies Officer (D.C.S.O), Mangan, departed from Greenfield Pakyong Airport and reached Chatten. From there, the team undertook a challenging journey on foot to Lachen village, exemplifying their commitment to reach every beneficiary regardless of terrain or weather.

The team’s mission is to coordinate with local leaders — notably the Pipons of Lachen — to ensure a smooth and equitable distribution of rice to every household under the PDS network. This groundwork is not only part of routine distribution but also a vital component of the state’s monsoon preparedness efforts.

As part of the strategy, a total of 553 quintals of rice has already been stocked at the Lachen Food Godown. This pre-positioning is critical in view of the seasonal roadblocks and transportation challenges commonly experienced during Sikkim’s monsoon months, which often isolate high-altitude areas like Lachen.

The D.C.S.O. confirmed that the team will oversee the distribution process on the ground to ensure that no beneficiary is left out and that the rice reaches the intended recipients well before logistical bottlenecks set in.