The Sikkimese Moolniwasi Suraksha Sangh on May 8 proposed the declaration of two new state holidays.

The announcement came during a celebratory event held at Chintan Bhawan today marking the significant 8th May Agreement Day in 1973.

The 8th May Agreement Day holds immense importance in Sikkim history which paved the way for the merger of Sikkim with India. The agreement, celebrated annually, was instrumental in the formation of the Sikkim Assembly in 1974. In recognition of this historic milestone, nearly 50 Sikkim Scout officials were felicitated during today's event.

Ratnalal Sapkota, President of the Sikkimese Moolniwasi Suraksha Sangh stated the significance of the 8th May Agreement, stating, "This historic agreement laid the foundation for the integration of Sikkim with India and remains the cornerstone of our cultural and political identity." Sapkota reiterated the importance of preserving the legacy of the agreement, highlighting its role in shaping key provisions such as Article 371F and Rule 4(4) of the Sikkim Government Establishment Rules, 1974.



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Sapkota put forth a proposal to declare 4th April as a state holiday to commemorate the birthday of the Late Chigual Paladen Thundup Namgyal. He suggested adjusting one day from the existing Loosong Namsson holiday to accommodate this tribute. Namgyal, a renowned figure in Sikkimese history played a vital role in shaping the socio-political landscape of the region.

"The establishment of new state holidays serves as a testament to our commitment to preserving our cultural heritage and honouring the contributions of our visionary leaders," Sapkota said.

Furthermore, the Sikkimese Moolniwasi Suraksha Sangh advocated for the recognition of Basant Kumar Road from Palace Gate to Dukit Paan Dokan as a crucial thoroughfare deserving attention from the government. The group stated the road's importance in facilitating connectivity and accessibility for the people of Sikkim.

Among the group's key demands is the provision of adequate medical facilities for approximately 270 guards serving in various capacities. Highlighting the sacrifices made by these guards, the Sangh demanded authorities to prioritize their well-being and ensure access to essential healthcare services.