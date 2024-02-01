The persistent road issues in Tathangchen have finally found a solution as the construction of a new road has been successfully completed. The local Councillor, Pema Lhamu Lamtha took personal charge of the project to ensure its quality and durability.

Councillor Lamtha expressed her satisfaction, stating that the age-old road problem in Tathangchen has been definitively resolved. Stating that the construction work did not compromise on quality, she revealed that the entire process was carried out under her supervision. The newly constructed road is designed to withstand the test of time, being both sturdy and convenient for the long term. The construction project was completed in a span of two months and a robust retaining structure was incorporated to enhance the road's longevity.

Suraj Pradhan, a regular traveler on the road commended the quality of the construction, noting that vehicles can now navigate the area with ease. He expressed gratitude to Councillor Lamtha and praised Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang for addressing the longstanding issue.

Councillor Lamtha also extended her thanks to Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang for his support and vision.