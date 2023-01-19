Sikkim will host two meetings as a part of India's G20 Presidency from 16th to 18th March 2023 Sikkim is all geared up but Sikkim's only airport is not functional since October 2022.

The Chief Minister also shared serious concern over the non-functioning of flight services and in this regard, CM Prem Singh Tamang has written a letter to the Prime Minister and Civil Aviation Ministry requesting an early resumption of flight services.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang while addressing the public in an event held at Pakyong district in which the airport also exists said "Sikkim is also hosting G20 meetings coming March and international delegates will also arrive in the state but our airport is not functioning so it should be functional before the meetings hence I have written a letter to Prime Minister and Civil Aviation Ministry and requested for resumption of the flight services at the earliest.

Also Read: Sikkim: Flight services to and from Pakyong likely to resume soon, says CM Prem Singh Tamang

"I hope the services may resume soon," CM added.

SpiceJet suspended its operations from Pakyong Airport till further notice. Thus, Sikkim is left with virtually no air connectivity.

Flight services from Pakyong to West Bengal's Bagdogra and Assam's Guwahati should be commenced. SpiceJet flights to and from Pakyong airport have been suspended with effect from October 30, 2022, due to operational constraints owing to the bad weather condition and low visibility at Pakyong.

The carrier started operations from the table-top airport in 2018 and was running daily direct flights to Delhi and Kolkata.

The suspension inconvenienced locals, who avail flight services as and when available, besides adversely affecting the tourism industry in the land-locked state.