Sikkim aims to become India's green destination by 2047, says Professor Mahendra P. Lama

As Sikkim marks 50 years of its merger with India, Professor Mahendra P. Lama, Chief Economic Advisor to the Government of Sikkim and Senior Professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University, has laid out a thoughtful vision for Sikkim’s next chapter; one that redefines the state as India’s green destination by 2047.

Speaking on a podcast commemorating Sikkim’s transition from monarchy to statehood in 1975, Professor Lama spoke on the journey of a tiny Himalayan kingdom that has emerged as one of India’s most peaceful and progressive states. He highlighted the unique identity of Sikkim, grounded in four strong pillars political history, biodiversity, cultural harmony and constitutional safeguards under Article 371F. These, he said, have helped preserve Sikkim’s distinctiveness while allowing it to integrate successfully into the Indian Union.

“Unlike many other northeastern states, Sikkim has remained peaceful. There’s no insurgency, no violence. It is socially cohesive and politically stable,” he noted. Sikkim’s per capita income now stands at around ₹7.5 lakh, among the highest in the country. In 1975, the state had nearly 85% of its population below the poverty line; today, that figure is just 2%.

But the journey hasn’t been easy. Despite its integration, Sikkim faces major challenges. “We are the most integrated state in India emotionally and institutionally, but the least connected physically,” Lama observed. With only one national highway that remains blocked for months and an underused airport, connectivity remains Sikkim’s biggest concern. He stressed that better transport infrastructure, including rail and road links, is urgently needed.

Adding to this is the looming threat of climate change. The devastating glacial lake outburst flood in October 2023 served as a painful reminder of Sikkim’s environmental vulnerability. “We are victims of disaster but are rarely considered part of the solution. Sikkim must become a knowledge hub for climate resilience,” he said.

Looking ahead, Lama outlined a transformative vision. “By 2047, Sikkim wants to be known as India’s green destination where every activity, from energy to agriculture, tourism to transport, is rooted in sustainability,” he said. He emphasized the need for green technology, eco-friendly entrepreneurship, and second-generation institutions dedicated to climate adaptation, disaster preparedness, and green industry.

Importantly, Professor Lama pointed out that Sikkim’s development cannot mirror the industrial models of states like Tamil Nadu or Gujarat. “We have fragile ecosystems, limited carrying capacity, and a rich cultural and ecological heritage that must be preserved,” he explained. He called for a development model tailored to mountain states, one that can also be replicated in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and neighboring countries like Bhutan and Nepal.

Sikkim’s strategic location bordering China, Nepal, and Bhutan also places it at the heart of India’s Act East Policy. Lama advocates for viewing borders not just as lines of defense but as zones of cooperation. “The state can become a bridge for cross-border trade, tourism, education, and energy exchange with the Himalayan region and Southeast Asia,” he said.

To this end, proposals like reopening trade routes with Tibet, launching an economic corridor between West Sikkim and East Nepal, and integrating with regional power grids are on the table. Sikkim’s cultural and geographical ties with neighboring countries make it uniquely suited for such regional cooperation.

As India works toward its vision of a developed nation by 2047, Professor Lama believes Sikkim will contribute not through heavy industries, but by leading in sustainability and environmental innovation. “Our role is to show how development can go hand in hand with nature. If we protect our resources, we protect not just Sikkim, but the entire region,” he said.