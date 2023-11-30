The seventh Padamsingh Subba "Apatan" Byakhyamala was celebrated at the hall of Bhutia Khe-Yargay Chokpa Bhawan, Gangtok on November 30.

Organized by Sikkim Akademi, an autonomous body under the Culture Department, Government of Sikkim, the event showcased the literary legacy and cultural endeavors inspired by the late Padamsingh Subba.

The Chief Guest for the occasion, Durga Kharel, a distinguished literary figure and advocate, commended Sikkim Akademi's commitment to preserving the cultural heritage of the region. He underlined the need for cultural preservation addressing the identity crisis and encouraging the youth to actively participate in safeguarding traditions.

Accompanying Mr. Kharel was CP Sharma, Press Advisor to the Chief Minister, Government of Sikkim, adding an official touch to the celebration. The event witnessed the presence of Purna Yonzon, General Secretary of Sikkim Akademi, P.L. Sharma, Secretary (ADM) of Sikkim Akademi, eminent litterateurs, dignitaries, principals, professors, students, and other distinguished guests.

The late Padamsingh Subba, born in 1923 at Timburbong, West Sikkim, left an indelible mark as a poet, literature enthusiast, and novelist. Credited with establishing the first literacy group named APATAN, he aimed to promote and develop Nepali language and literature in Sikkim. His notable works include "Tho Thama," the first Limboo novel, and contributions to the anthology "Indrakeel Pushpanjali."

Mr. Naren Gurung, former Instructor at the Culture Department, Government of Sikkim, emphasized the importance of preserving cultural heritage and traditions. He urged writers and poets in civil society to actively engage in documenting 'Lok Sahitya' and emphasized the role of 'Lok Geet' in protecting culture. Gurung also encouraged the infusion of traditional elements in future Bhanu Jayanti celebrations to foster cultural preservation.

SR Subba, President of Sikkim Akademi, highlighted the significance of revisiting cultural roots and history, urging everyone to reflect on their cultural origins. The program featured captivating cultural presentations by local artists, adding a vibrant touch to the literary celebration.