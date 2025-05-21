Sikkim Akademi is organizing a five-day training workshop on the KOHA Library System, scheduled from May 27 to May 31. This initiative aims to empower library professionals and institutions with the skills needed to manage digital libraries effectively using this open-source platform.



KOHA, known for its flexibility, scalability, and strong community support, is a widely adopted integrated library system that helps modernize library management. The workshop aligns with Sikkim Akademi’s vision to digitize its library infrastructure and transform it into a national-level knowledge hub.



Participants will benefit from hands-on sessions and expert guidance designed to assist both beginners and experienced professionals in mastering KOHA’s features and functionalities. The program promises to enhance the technical expertise of those involved in library services across the region.



Interested individuals are encouraged to register online by May 25 at www.sikkimakademi.in. For further details, visitors can access the official website or contact Sikkim Akademi directly.