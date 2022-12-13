After receiving a go-ahead from the BCCI, Sikkim is all set to host the Ranji Trophy match in December, said the State Cricket Association.

''The association has received BCCI approval to host Ranji Trophy matches in Sikkim after having met the standards required for hosting the first-class tournament,'' said the Sikkim Cricket Association (SICA) in an official statement.

''It gives us immense pleasure to officially announce that BCCI has approved SICA ground as the venue for the first ever Ranji Trophy match to be hosted in Sikkim starting from December 13,'' the statement added.

Earlier, there were speculations that Sikkim won't be able to host the Ranji matches following the failure in completing the relevant infrastructure required for the tournament on time.

However, as per reports, when the BCCI manager for cricket operations, Anant Datar, inspected the infrastructure and facilities, was impressed with the recently-developed facilities at the SICA cricket ground at Mining, about 35 km away from the state capital Gangtok.

Sikkim will lock horns with Mizoram, Manipur, and Arunachal Pradesh at home in the Ranji Trophy matches.

On the other hand, the venues for the remaining matches, against Meghalaya and Bihar, are yet to be announced.

Besides hosting Ranji Trophy, Sikkim has also been allowed two Cooch Behar Trophy matches and three Col CK Nayudu Trophy encounters at Mining SICA ground.

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