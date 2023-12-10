Preparations are underway in Sikkim to host Tibetan Spiritual Leader, Dalai Lama, from 11 to 13 December 2023.

The highlight of the three-day visit of the Dalai Lama is a teaching session at Paljor Stadium, Gangtok, on 12 December, expected to draw 40,000 devotees.

The Dalai Lama will arrive at the Libing Army helipad on 11 December. All preparations and security arrangements are complete, with a final meeting held today to brief volunteers and security personnel on their roles. There will be no taxis on 12 December, with shuttle buses provided to transport devotees and volunteers.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang reviewed the preparations at Paljor Stadium today. All necessary arrangements are in place for the Dalai Lama's teachings on 12th December, 2023.

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