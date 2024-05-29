The Sikkim Cricket Association (SICA) concluded the third edition of the SICA Women's Club Tournament 2024 on May 28.

The Alpine Sporting Club emerged victorious in a thrilling final match against the Aakraman Sporting Club.

This marked Alpine's first championship win in the tournament's history, while Aakraman reached the finals for the third consecutive year.

The tournament, which began on April 9, saw a significant increase in participation, with 13 teams competing compared to 8 in previous editions.

Over 200 talented women cricketers showcased their skills and enthusiasm, making the event a resounding success. SICA expressed its satisfaction with the smooth organization of the tournament.

Individual awards were presented to outstanding players, including Samayita Roy Prodhan, who was named Player of the Final, Highest Run Scorer, and Player of the Tournament, while Rebika Chettri emerged as the Highest Wicket Taker.

The event was graced by dignitaries including Chief Guest Tshering Palden Bhutia, Deputy Mayor of GMC, SICA President, and Executive Members.