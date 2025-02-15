The Sikkim Government Service (Leave) Rules, 1982, offering enhanced maternity and child care leave benefits for female employees, has been amended, marking a progressive move to support working mothers.

The Department of Personnel issued a notification detailing the updated provisions.

Under the new rules, maternity leave has been extended to 180 days on full pay. Women can now opt for up to 60 days of leave before childbirth, providing greater flexibility during the final stages of pregnancy.

Moreover, child care leave has been introduced for female employees with children under 18 years of age. They can avail up to 180 days of fully paid leave for child-related needs such as education, sickness, or general caregiving. This leave can be taken in three separate spells, offering flexibility in managing family responsibilities.

Key benefits of these changes include full pay during child care leave and no deductions from the employee’s leave account. This policy ensures that working mothers can fulfill their parental responsibilities without financial stress or professional setbacks.

The notification was issued in the name of the Governor and signed by Thinley P. Chankapa, Additional Secretary, Department of Personnel.