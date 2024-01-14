In a journey to highlight the transformative impact of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY), a seven-member media team comprising journalists from Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh has embarked on a five-day press tour to Delhi. The VBSY, a Government of India initiative launched on November 15, 2023, has played a pivotal role in raising awareness and tracking the implementation of flagship central schemes across the nation.

The Press Information Bureau, under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India is conducting these press tours to enable media persons from various states to witness firsthand the outcomes of government flagship schemes and projects. The objective is not only to create greater awareness about these initiatives but also to provide journalists with the opportunity to observe the development process and the tangible changes happening at the grassroots level.

As part of this initiative, dedicated media team members from Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh are en route to Delhi to document and experience the impact of VBSY on the lives of common people. The media professionals will have the unique opportunity to interact with beneficiaries, capturing their stories and throwing light on the positive transformations brought about by these government schemes.

The five-day tour, scheduled from January 14 to January 18, 2024, will witness the Sikkim team comprising Shekhar Khawas, Sujal Pradhan, Nitesh Pradhan, Dilli Ram Dulal and Nirmal Mangar. The Arunachal Pradesh team consists of Yomge Chisi and Nipjyoti Kalita.